Prefeitura produz vídeo para “vender” a cidade a investidores da China
Aliás, uma bela peça em forma de vídeo, em inglês, que já está rodando o mundo e de sobra indo direto ao ponto, fazendo com que investidores chineses contemplem nossa Bauru para seu investimento.
Veja o vídeo clicando em Bauru para o mundo conhecer.
A peça em forma de vídeo contempla o seguinte roteiro:
BAURU TEM UM POTENCIAL ENORME PARA SE DESENVOLVER.
*Bauru has a huge potential to develop.
SEDE DE UMA REGIÃO COM QUASE 2 MILHÕES DE PESSOAS, ESTÁ LOCALIZADA NO CENTRO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO.
* A region in the center of Sao Paulo state with 2 million people approximately.
BAURU TEM QUASE 400 MIL HABITANTES, UMA GRANDE REDE HOTELEIRA E OS INVESTIMENTOS NÃO PARAM DE CHEGAR. TEM FORTE VOCAÇÃO NO COMÉRCIO, INDÚSTRIA E SERVIÇOS.
* Bauru has nearly 4 hundred thousand inhabitants, many hotels and different kind of investment. Our industries, commerce and services are excellent.
É UMA CIDADE DE MUITOS ACESSOS, COM LOGÍSTICA PRIVILEGIADA.
* It’s a city with great access in prime logistic.
POSSUI AMPLA MALHA RODOVIÁRIA QUE LIGA O MUNICÍPIO À TODAS AS REGIÕES DO PAÍS E POSSIBILITA ACESSO RÁPIDO AOS PORTOS DOS OCEANOS ATLÂNTICO E PACÍFICO.
* We have routes through Bauru to all the regions of the Country that create fast access to Atlantic and Pacific seaport*
CONTA COM AEROPORTO INTERNACIONAL, QUE PERMITE TRANSPORTE AÉREO DE PASSAGEIROS E DE CARGAS.
* Besides there is an international airport*
BAURU TEM VOCAÇÃO PARA NEGÓCIOS E INFRAESTRUTURA PARA RECEBER INVESTIMENTOS EM TODOS OS SEGMENTOS. Bauru has knowledge on business and infrastructure to receive investments in all the segments*
NA EDUCAÇÃO, BAURU TEM SÓLIDA REDE DE ENSINO, E CONTA COM PESQUISAS AMPLAS NA ÁREA DA SAÚDE E DA TECNOLOGIA.
* Bauru has stronge sistem of education with researches in health and tecnology.
A CIDADE É REFERÊNCIA. DESTACA-SE COM GRANDE PÓLO UNIVERSITÁRIO COM CURSOS EM TODAS AS ÁREAS DO CONHECIMENTO. SÃO CERCA DE 40 MIL ALUNOS EM CURSOS DE GRADUAÇÃO, MESTRADO E DOUTORADO.
* The city stands out with Universities with a lot of courses in all the knowledge areas. There are 40 thousand students in graduation, masters and doctorate degree.
E NESTE ANO, BAURU CONQUISTOU DUAS FACULDADES DE MEDICINA. A UNINOVE QUE VAI OFERECER 100 VAGAS JÁ NO SEGUNDO SEMESTRE E A FACULDADE DE MEDICINA DA USP, COM 60 VAGAS INICIAIS EM 2018.
And this year we conquer two Medicine Universities Uninove offers 100 places next semester and USP 60 in 2018.
QUANDO SE APROVEITA A MÃO DE OBRA QUE SAI DA UNIVERSIDADE TODOS GANHAM, POR QUE AS PESQUISAS SÃO INCENTIVADAS, AUMENTA-SE O PRODUTO INTERNO BRUTO E AUMENTA-SE O CONSUMO.
* When the students leave the college will be prepared to assist the population, develop researches and so increase the GDP.
AS EMPRESAS SE DESENVOLVEM TECNOLOGICAMENTE, O DIÁLOGO ENTRE O MUNICÍPIO E OS EMPRESÁRIOS PASSA A SER PRODUTIVO E ISSO CRIA UMA NOVA REALÇÃO PARA AMPLIAR NEGÓCIOS E GERAR LUCROS.
* The enterprises develop their tecnology and the dialogue between cityhall and employers become productive and create a new relation to expand business.
E NESTE MOMENTO, BAURU VIVE UM NOVO CENÁRIO POLÍTICO E ECONÔMICO QUE FACILITA AS RELAÇÕES ENTRE OS INVESTIDORES E A PREFEITURA. ESSA FASE AMPLIA AS POSSIBILIDADES DE NEGÓCIOS E CRIA UM NOVO CENÁRIO PARA O DESENVOLVIMENTO.
* At the moment Bauru has a new political and economic scenario that improve the relation among businessmen and cityhall. This fase extends the possibilities of business and developing
BAURU ESTÁ DE PORTAS ABERTAS PARA SOMAR FORÇAS E ALAVANCAR COM TODOS VOCÊS UMA NOVA FASE DE DESENVOLVIMENTO JUSTO E RENTÁVEL.
*Bauru is available to add power with everybody to grow up a new time of fair profitable development.
VENHA PARA BAURU, uma cidade em movimento!
Come to Bauru!! A City in Moviment!
